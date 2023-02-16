Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 1885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

