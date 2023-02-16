Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.13

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.13 and traded as high as $194.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $194.28, with a volume of 69,698 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

