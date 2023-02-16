Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.13

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.13 and traded as high as $194.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $194.28, with a volume of 69,698 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Featured Stories
