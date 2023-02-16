Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.51

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $8.74. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 904 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 9.83% of Gyrodyne worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

