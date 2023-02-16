Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,149.87

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,149.87 ($26.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,259 ($27.42). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,241 ($27.20), with a volume of 399,981 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.40) to GBX 2,190 ($26.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,114 ($25.66).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,798.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,125.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.