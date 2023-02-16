Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.34

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.34 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 44.50 ($0.54). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.52), with a volume of 2,489 shares traded.

Hansard Global Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market cap of £59.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.67, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Hansard Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.