Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

HMY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

