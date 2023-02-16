Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
HMY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
