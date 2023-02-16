HC Wainwright Weighs in on RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RCI Hospitality in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

