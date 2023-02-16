Head to Head Comparison: American Lithium (AMLI) versus Its Rivals

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 826 2100 2720 87 2.36

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 29.66%. Given American Lithium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -27.91 American Lithium Competitors $8.21 billion $2.55 billion -6.84

American Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 2.99% -0.55%

Summary

American Lithium rivals beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

