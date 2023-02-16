Head to Head Survey: VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and VIQ Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $343.10 million 0.24 -$22.06 million ($0.15) -4.67 VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.45 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -1.19

Analyst Ratings

VIQ Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.22%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.02% -39.19% -13.66% VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44%

Summary

VIQ Solutions beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

