Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $157,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 262.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 85,484 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $29.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

