Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

