Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.68

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €64.68 ($69.55) and traded as high as €67.54 ($72.62). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.98 ($72.02), with a volume of 351,646 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

