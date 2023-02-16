Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

