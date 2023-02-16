Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.73 and last traded at C$29.73. Approximately 1,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNSDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hensoldt from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hensoldt from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.57.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

Further Reading

