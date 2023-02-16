Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDFGet Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.73 and last traded at C$29.73. Approximately 1,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNSDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hensoldt from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hensoldt from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.57.

About Hensoldt

(Get Rating)

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

Further Reading

