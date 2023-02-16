Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

