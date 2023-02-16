HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXPLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It offers polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels).

