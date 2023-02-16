Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $69.49 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $884.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

