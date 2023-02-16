HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HRT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,384,940 shares in the company, valued at $317,826,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,384,940 shares in the company, valued at $317,826,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,215,476 shares of company stock worth $14,373,342 and sold 18,072 shares worth $217,175. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.