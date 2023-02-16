HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

HRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:HRT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,384,940 shares in the company, valued at $317,826,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,384,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,826,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,215,476 shares of company stock worth $14,373,342 and sold 18,072 shares worth $217,175. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its position in HireRight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after buying an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HireRight by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in HireRight by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

