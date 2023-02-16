HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 74,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 548,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$384.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.