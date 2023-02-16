HNI (HNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. HNI has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HNI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HNI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

