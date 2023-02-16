Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.