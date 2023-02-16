Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.70

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $19.98. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

