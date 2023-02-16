Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

