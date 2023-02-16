Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

HBM stock opened at C$6.83 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

