Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 5.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. 1,444,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,205,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

