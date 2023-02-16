IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.95

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 153444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

IAA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

IAA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $20,032,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

