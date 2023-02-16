Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) versus EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Critical Comparison

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iberdrola and EnQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 4 1 0 2.20 EnQuest 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Iberdrola currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 73.73%. Given Iberdrola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than EnQuest.

This table compares Iberdrola and EnQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $46.28 billion 1.60 $4.60 billion N/A N/A EnQuest $1.27 billion 0.39 $376.99 million N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iberdrola beats EnQuest on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

