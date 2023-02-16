Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 90,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

IDR opened at €5.36 ($5.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.60 ($4.95) and a 12 month high of €13.72 ($14.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported (€0.16) (($0.17)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by (€0.14) (($0.15)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of €1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.