IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,377 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

