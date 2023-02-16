IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 157 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

