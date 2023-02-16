IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 262 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
