IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 392 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $367.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $547.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.71. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 1.59.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

