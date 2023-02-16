IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 439 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000.

NASDAQ:RNDM opened at $48.66 on Thursday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

