IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,750 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,186. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBY opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

