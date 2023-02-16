IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 12,448 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

Featured Stories

