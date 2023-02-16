IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $49.95 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

