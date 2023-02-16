IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 622,016 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 40.0% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $5,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.0 %

About CarGurus

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.