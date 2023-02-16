IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDN stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

