IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after buying an additional 723,356 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after buying an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

