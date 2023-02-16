IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 1,047,146 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

MUR opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

