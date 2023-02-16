IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.