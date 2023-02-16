IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,403,000 after buying an additional 124,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,726,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $228.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $283.64.

