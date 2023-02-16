IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,023 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

