IFP Advisors Inc Buys 105 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.13 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.61.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.