IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,306 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Fluor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its position in Fluor by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fluor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

