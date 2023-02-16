IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,351 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

