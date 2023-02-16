IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,395 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 538.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $30.26 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

