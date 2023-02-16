IFP Advisors Inc Buys 395 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.22.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

