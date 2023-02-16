IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,829 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aegon were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Aegon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aegon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEG opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.34) to €5.70 ($6.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

